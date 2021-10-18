For months after releasing their new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser, Microsoft has released the same extension for Chrome.

The add-on lets you send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from the Chrome Web Store.

Microsoft Outlook add-on features:

Access work or personal accounts

Read, send, and manage email and get notifications

Create events, view upcoming ones, and join online meetings

Create, track, and manage tasks

Add and view contacts

You can download the Outlook add-on for Edge here from Microsoft and for the Chrome Web Store here.

via Leo Varela