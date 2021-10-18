For months after releasing their new Outlook add-on for Microsoft Edge browser, Microsoft has released the same extension for Chrome.
The add-on lets you send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. For example, you can check your contact’s phone number without switching tabs or apps. You can download this add-on for free from the Chrome Web Store.
Microsoft Outlook add-on features:
- Access work or personal accounts
- Read, send, and manage email and get notifications
- Create events, view upcoming ones, and join online meetings
- Create, track, and manage tasks
- Add and view contacts
You can download the Outlook add-on for Edge here from Microsoft and for the Chrome Web Store here.
via Leo Varela
