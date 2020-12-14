Microsoft’s Outlook.com down for some users

Deals

Samsung launch Work and Wellness bundle with big discount on Note 20, Watch Active 2 and more Samsung has just launched an amazing bundle which makes its smartphone tech super-affordable. Samsung’s Work and Wellness bundle include the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Live, Gal...

Deal Alert: Get the Ring Video Doorbell 3 with Echo Show 5 bundle and save $149.... If you are still filling out your Christmas shopping list Amazon has a great deal for you. The company is offering a Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5 bundle, which would normally separa...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 discounted heavily at Amazon Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 smartphone. The S20 is this year’s one of the best smartphones and it also has support for 5G networks. Sa...

Deal Alert: Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 Portable Bluetooth speaker is discounted at... If you’re someone who’s on the lookout for a small, portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has an excellent sound quality and offers great battery life, look no further than...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Buds+ now on sale for only $79.99 Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ truly wireless headphones have been on the market for a few months now, and have even been superseded by the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earphones, but for now,...

Deal Alert: Save $509 on Microsoft Surface Pro 6 i7 Amazon is now offering a huge $509 discount on Surface Pro 6. The discount is applicable to the Surface Pro 6 that packs the i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage. The Pro 6 is a nice an...

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 now available for just $179 You can now get a Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm smartwatch for just $179 (was $249). Find the deal here at Amazon. You can also get the Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm smartwatch for just $19...

Deal Alert: Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription with $50 Amazon Gift Card... Here’s a great deal on Microsoft 365 Family subscription. You can now get a $50 Amazon.com gift card for free when you purchase a Microsoft 365 Family 12-month subscription from Amazon...

Deal Alert: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 with Ryzen 9, 16GB RAM and GeForce RTX 2060 no... If you are looking for an affordable gaming laptop, check out this deal on ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at BestBuy. This ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen 9 pro...