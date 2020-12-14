Microsoft’s Outlook.com down for some users

We have been receiving a number of reports that Outlook.com is having issues, with the site not loading for some. Microsoft has now confirmed that some users may be unable to access their mailbox when using Outlook.com. Microsoft is currently investigating the issue to fix it. As per Microsoft’s preliminary analysis, the issue seems to be related to Azure Active Directory infrastructure.
Current status: We’ve confirmed that an AD query is causing resource contention to the service and resulting in impact. We’re analyzing the query in more detail to help us determine the next steps to mitigate the issue.
Current status: We believe that a section of infrastructure within our Active Directory (AD) systems is causing impact. We’re analyzing the errors being generated to help us confirm this.
Current status: We’re gathering diagnostic data for analysis.
Source: Microsoft