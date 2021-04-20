New feature in Microsoft Outlook can automatically shorten meetings

In order to reduce the stress that occurs due to back-to-back meetings, Microsoft Outlook recently added a new feature that can automatically shorten meetings allowing users to have essential breaks between the meetings. Using this feature, individual users can set scheduling defaults that automatically shorten meetings they schedule.

Microsoft today announced a new setting that allows commercial customers to set organization-wide scheduling defaults that shorten meetings and create space for breaks for everyone at a company.

Here’s how the new setting works:

Administrators can set the meetings in their organization to start late or end early automatically, determining if the break happens at the beginning or end of meetings.

From there, a company can also apply different settings to different meeting lengths – 60 minutes and over or under 60 minutes.

For example, you can make all meetings under 60 minutes start late with a five-minute break and all meetings 60 minutes or over start late with a 10-minute break.

If you are an IT admin, you can find the instructions to enable this feature in the source link below.

Source: Microsoft