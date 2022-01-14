Microsoft Outlook for Android will soon add printing support

Microsoft Outlook app for Android devices will soon add printing support. After opening an email message, when you go to Options menu, along with regular mail options, you will soon have the new “Print” option. Check out the screenshot below.
You can download the updated app here from Play Store.
