Microsoft Outlook Android app gets updated with new feature

Microsoft has pushed an update to its Outlook app on Android, adding a small change to the app’s interface. The latest version of Outlook is 4.2303.2, and it is now available via Google Play Store. However, it does not include many new features, bug fixes, and improvements.

Microsoft Outlook 4.2303.2 has moved the send button closer to your thumb in full-screen compose. This is a small change, but it will surely help you send emails conveniently and quicker than before. However, no other noteworthy changes caught our attention, nor did Microsoft bother to mention any other changes.

You can read Microsoft’s official changelog for the latest version of the Outlook Android app below.

Microsoft Outlook 4.2303.2

Microsoft Outlook is one of the best email clients on Android, with 4.6 starts and more than 500 million downloads. Unlike the SwiftKey Keyboard app, which was recently pulled out from the Apple App Store but was relaunched later, the Outlook email app is popular across all platforms, including Android and iOS. You can download the app on your Android smartphone from the below link if you have not already.

You can download the Microsoft Outlook app on your Android phone or tablet from the Google Play Store or get it by clicking on the link below.