In October 2019 Microsoft acquired Mover, a leading provider of cloud file migration, including admin-led and self-service offerings.

Today Microsoft revealed the fruits of that acquisition, with the public preview of their tool to migrate content from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365.

This new feature release will enable admins to take advantage of Microsoft’s expanded support for third-party cloud providers and easily migrate content from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365.

Currently, the tool will enable you to migrate your Google documents, data, and users to OneDrive, SharePoint, and Teams in Microsoft 365 and collaborate all in one place.

When connected to a Google enterprise account, the service begins discovering drives and their files. The service will automatically map to an individual’s OneDrive accounts, but you can also manually map to a specific OneDrive user account, SharePoint site, or a Teams channel.

If you want to migrate your content from Google into Microsoft 365, you can use this tool to copy your content from Google Workspace to Microsoft 365.

The tool will begin rolling this out in late April and expect to complete rollout in mid-May.

Microsoft notes that the preview is currently supporting small to medium Google accounts. For the large Google accounts, some of the features may not function as expected. You can use Mover.io if the size of this Google account exceeds the limit supported by this preview release.

