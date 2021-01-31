Microsoft open sources the storage engine that powers Exchange Server, Office 365, and parts of Windows

Microsoft recently open-sourced the Extensible Storage Engine (ESE, once known as JET Blue). ESE is a non-SQL database engine with more than 25 years of serviceable lifetime. It was started with Windows NT 3.51 and it still remains a core Microsoft asset to this day. Even today, Office 365 Mailbox Storage Backend servers, large SMP systems, and every single Windows client have ESE code.

It’s running on 100s of thousands of machines and millions of disks for the Office 365 Mailbox Storage Backend servers

It’s also running on large SMP systems with TB of memory for large Active Directory deployments

Every single Windows Client computer has several database instances running in low memory modes. In over 1 billion Windows 10 devices today, ESE has been in use in Windows client SKUs since Windows XP

Here’s what ESE does:

ESE enables applications to store and retrieve data from tables using indexed or sequential cursor navigation. It supports denormalized schemas including wide tables with numerous sparse columns, multi-valued columns, and sparse and rich indexes. ESE enables applications to enjoy a consistent data state using transacted data update and retrieval. A crash recovery mechanism is provided so that data consistency is maintained even in the event of a system crash. ESE provides ACID (Atomic Consistent Isolated Durable) transactions over data and schema by way of a write-ahead log and a snapshot isolation model.

You can check out the GitHub repository of ESE from the source link below.

