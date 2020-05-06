Microsoft to open its first datacenter region in New Zealand

Yesterday, Microsoft announced its plans to open a new datacenter region in Poland. Today, Microsoft announced its plans to open its first datacenter region in New Zealand. This new datacenter region will allow Microsoft to better serve enterprise-grade services for startups, businesses and government organizations in New Zealand. Microsoft will also support educational skilling programs to increase future employability opportunities for the youth in New Zealand.

“This significant investment in New Zealand’s digital infrastructure is a testament to the remarkable spirit of New Zealand’s innovation and reflects how we’re pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a nation,” said Vanessa Sorenson, general manager, Microsoft New Zealand. “The Fletcher School’s Digital Evolution Index characterises New Zealand as a ‘standout nation’ demonstrating to the world what the future might look like. I’m confident this investment will help accelerate our digital evolution.”

You can learn more about this announcement from the link below.

Source: Microsoft