Microsoft announces $1 billion investment plan in Poland

Microsoft today announced a $1 billion investment plan in Poland. As part of this investment, Microsoft will open a new datacenter region in Poland to support startups, enterprises and government with enterprise-grade cloud services. Microsoft has also signed partnership with local tech company Chmura Krajowa to provide cloud solutions across all industries and enterprises in Poland.

“I deeply believe that Microsoft’s investment in Poland will be important for enterprises, public institutions and the education system and will enable them to digitally transform and implement new work standards. Our primary goal is to accelerate Poland’s transformation into a technological hub for the region of Central and Eastern Europe,” said Mateusz Morawiecki, prime minister of Poland.

Highlights of this partnership:

Microsoft aims to boost the digital competencies of an estimated 150,000 business employees and IT professionals, educators, students and citizens to support the digital transformation of organizations.

The skills development program will include trainings, e-learning programs, workshops and hackathons covering cloud computing, developing with AI and machine learning technologies, big data and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Today’s announcement will pave the way for local companies, startups and institutions to fully utilize the potential of cloud computing, while maintaining the highest cybersecurity, data residency and compliance standards, especially those with specific data storage and processing requirements.

The new cloud datacenter region joins Microsoft’s global footprint of cloud regions, now totaling 59 regions announced, with Microsoft Azure available in over 140 countries, and will provide companies local access to Microsoft’s full set of cloud services, all built on a foundation of trust.

