Microsoft announces public preview of OneDrive sync for Windows on ARM and Apple silicon

Microsoft today announced the public preview of OneDrive sync for Windows on ARM and Apple silicon devices. This is one of the highly requested features by OneDrive users. To join the preview, enroll into Insiders ring and enable the preview in OneDrive Settings > About. Microsoft will be rolling out this feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days. You can expect this preview release of OneDrive sync client to perform better on ARM devices when compared to the previous versions.
