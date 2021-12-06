Microsoft announces public preview of OneDrive sync for Windows on ARM and Apple silicon

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft OneDrive on ARM

Microsoft today announced the public preview of OneDrive sync for Windows on ARM and Apple silicon devices. This is one of the highly requested features by OneDrive users. To join the preview, enroll into Insiders ring and enable the preview in OneDrive Settings > About. Microsoft will be rolling out this feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days. You can expect this preview release of OneDrive sync client to perform better on ARM devices when compared to the previous versions.

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments