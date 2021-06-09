Microsoft today announced that OneDrive for iOS app will soon support offline editing of Office files. This support is coming later this month and it will allow iOS and iPadOS users to edit Office documents that they have marked for offline use in the OneDrive mobile app.
Here’s how this feature works:
- When you are not connected to internet, you can tap Edit or Open in Word or PowerPoint to start editing.
- When you are online again, you can continue to editing and the changes will be synced as you expect.
- Offline editing will be available with both the Office mobile app and the standalone Word and PowerPoint apps on iOS and iPadOS.
Source: Microsoft
Comments