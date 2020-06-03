Microsoft OneDrive will add support for iOS Live Photos this Summer

Back in 2015, Apple introduced Live Photos in iOS devices. With Live Photos, your iOS device records what happens 1.5 seconds before and after you take a picture. Instead of a still image, you get the moment captured with movement and sound. Right now, if you upload Live Photos to OneDrive on your iOS device, you will lose the live part of the image, only the still image will be stored in OneDrive. In fact, Live Photos support is the most requested feature on OneDrive on iOS UserVoice feedback page for several years now.

Microsoft has now announced that OneDrive team is actively working on supporting Live Photos for iOS. Microsoft’s plan is to make it available this summer.

Source: Microsoft