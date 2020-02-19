Microsoft OneDrive app has more than 1B downloads on Google Play Store, and, therefore, it’s one of the most popular Microsoft apps available on the Play Store. If you’re an Office 365 user, you can get 1TB OneDrive storage and apart from that, you now have everyone’s favorite dark theme support.

That’s right, OneDrive users are now getting support for Dark Theme. In order to be able to choose the right theme for you, you’ll need to go to the OneDrive Settings page and then click on the Theme option, under which you’ll get three radio buttons — Light, Dark, and System Default.

OneDrive for Android v6.0 (Beta 1) enables dark theme for everyone pic.twitter.com/b5AR1BEqZ5 — Aggiornamenti Lumia (@ALumia_Italia) February 19, 2020

If you’re using Dark Theme as your default theme on your Android smartphone, choose the last option and it will implement the dark theme to the app. Likewise, when you change the system theme to light, the OneDrive will automatically implement the Light Theme.

You can also choose the second option which is Dark and if you choose this option, unlike the third option, the OneDrive app won’t respect your smartphone’s default theme — the dark theme will be implemented in the OneDrive app even if you set Light as your default theme on your smartphone. Similar will be the case if you choose the first option.

You can download and install the OneDrive app on your Android smartphone from this link, or you can visit the Google Play Store and search for the app.