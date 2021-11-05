OneDrive desktop app will stop working on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 after March 1st, 2022

Microsoft today announced that it is dropping support for OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices from January 1, 2022. After this date, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop app on PCs running these operating systems. From March 1, 2022, OneDrive app will stop syncing to the cloud on the Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.

Microsoft recommends upgrading the OS to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption. It is important to note that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023.

Source: Microsoft