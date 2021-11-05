OneDrive desktop app will stop working on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 after March 1st, 2022

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft Windows onedrive

Microsoft today announced that it is dropping support for OneDrive desktop app on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices from January 1, 2022. After this date, updates will no longer be provided for the OneDrive desktop app on PCs running these operating systems. From March 1, 2022, OneDrive app will stop syncing to the cloud on the Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 devices.

Microsoft recommends upgrading the OS to either Windows 10 or Windows 11 to avoid disruption. It is important to note that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in extended support until January 10, 2023.

Source: Microsoft

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments