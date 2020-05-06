Microsoft announces Surface Go 2 with a larger 10.5-inch display and improved performance

by Pradeep

 

After several leaks, Microsoft today officially announced the new Surface Go 2. The Surface Go 2 comes with the same thin, lightweight design as its predecessor, but now comes with a slightly larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display. Thanks to 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, the Surface Go 2 delivers 64% faster performance when compared to the original Surface Go.

Surface Go 2 also comes with Studio Mics, Microsoft’s dual microphone solution, to improve voice experience during video meetings. The 5MP front-facing camera offers great video calling experience. The Surface Go 2 accessories including the Type Cover will come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.

Surface Go 2 starts at $399 and will be available starting May 12.

Source: Microsoft

