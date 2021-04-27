Microsoft’s Outlook and OneDrive apps are already available for Amazon Fire tablets. Microsoft today announced that Microsoft Office and OneNote apps are now available for Amazon Fire tablets in the Amazon Appstore.

Amazon today announced that it will be selling Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle which includes a custom-designed, detachable keyboard case and 12-month subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal (comes with premium Office apps, 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, and more) for just $219.99. This new bundle is now available for pre-order in the US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan.

Microsoft Office app features:

Word, Excel, and PowerPoint combined in one app:

The most widely used tools for working with documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, all from a single app.

Create, edit, and work together on Office documents with others in real-time.

Use templates to easily get started with your resume, budget, presentations, and other documents.

Easily store, access and search for Word, Excel, PowerPoint files stored in your personal cloud storage, on your device, or across your organization (if using a work account).

Microsoft OneNote app features: Capture anything – Write, type, record, snap, clip web and OneNote saves it to the cloud for you to organize

Organization in digital binder – Notebooks are familiar with customizable sections and pages

Powerful Search – Find your notes in any form (text, ink, audio) across notebooks

Simplified Sharing – When your notebook is stored on OneDrive or OneDrive for Business, you can choose to share it with friends or colleagues

Free apps – Download at OneNote.com on all your devices – PC, Windows Phone, Mac OS, iOS, and Android

Source: Microsoft