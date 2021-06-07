Microsoft announces powerful new voice recording feature for Office Mobile app on Android

Microsoft recently announced the new voice recordings feature for Office mobile app on Android devices. This feature is now available for Office Insiders running Build 16.0.14026.20096 or later with English (US) language.

In addition to the basic voice recording feature, Office app also supports live speech-to-text transcription. This updated Office app also has synced text highlighting during playback and the ability to share your content by exporting it to other Microsoft 365 apps and services. For Microsoft 365 subscribers, this feature can also partition and transcribe the input from different speakers based on their identity.

Here’s how this feature works:

In the Microsoft Office app on your Android device, tap the + button at the bottom of the Home tab.

button at the bottom of the Home tab. Under Quick capture , tap Voice to launch the voice capture experience.

, tap to launch the voice capture experience. Start speaking to record and tap the Done button when finished.

button when finished. To review your recording, select the voice card for playback with synced text highlighting. Your voice recordings are also available on your Home tab for easy access.

Source: Microsoft