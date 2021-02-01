Microsoft rebrands Office Lens as Microsoft Lens, brings new features

Microsoft today announced that it is changing the name of Office Lens to Microsoft Lens. Along with the new name and logo, Microsoft Lens app also gets some new features. Microsoft has added Image to Text, Image to Table, Image to Contact, Immersive Reader, and QR Code Scan intelligent actions as part of this update.

In this update, Microsoft is also releasing an improved scan experience allowing you to re-order pages, re-edit scanned PDFs, apply a filter to all images in the document, scan up to 100 pages as images or PDFs, easily switch between local and cloud locations while saving PDF, along with an easy way to identify local and cloud files.

You can download the updated Microsoft Lens app here from Play Store and here from App Store.

Source: Microsoft