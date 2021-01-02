In October last year, we reported that Microsoft was discontinuing Office Lens for Windows 10, with the app being removed from the Microsoft Store on the 1st January 2021.

That day has come to pass now and the app is no longer available to download from the Store.

On the support page for the app Microsoft writes:

Important: Certain cloud-based services in Office Lens for Windows, such as saving your pictures to OneDrive, OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, or PDF, will become unavailable after December 31, 2020. You can continue to use other features of the app as installed on your device. In addition, Office Lens for Windows 10 will no longer be available for download from the Microsoft Store as of January 1, 2021. To continue to enjoy all Office Lens features, we recommend downloading and using the latest version of Office Lens for iOS or Office Lens for Android on your mobile device.

Current users of the app will now also find the app can no longer save to OneDrive, OneNote, Word, PowerPoint, or PDF.

Microsoft released the Office Lens app for Windows Phone way back in 2014 and later ported it to Android and iOS.

The desktop app was a leftover from Windows Phone development, and no longer served a propose without a phone platform, much like many other UWP apps. It will remain available on iOS and Android.

