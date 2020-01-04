Microsoft has released a new Office Build for Office Insiders on Android. The new Build 16.0.12430.20008 brings an important new feature called Limiting sensitive data in notifications to Outlook. You can read the official changelog below.
Outlook
Limiting sensitive data in notifications
Keep sensitive information private from casual observers! Now your administrator can protect your confidential organization data which may be in notifications for items such as meeting notifications and messages. When enabled, details such as sender’s address, subject of the message, and short message preview of the message body are hidden on the lock screen until you authenticate your device to view them. You can Learn more here.
Word
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
Excel
There are no new features to highlight at this time.
PowerPoint
There are no new features to highlight at this time.