Microsoft Office apps now run natively on Macs with M1 processor

Microsoft today announced the release of Microsoft 365 for Mac apps that run natively on Macs with the new Apple M1 processor. Since Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote are now native apps on M1-based Macs, users can enjoy better performance on the latest MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Users who have automatic updates turned on will start to receive these new updates today. The below feature won’t be available with the launch of Macs with Apple silicon but will be supported in the future:

Excel Get & Transform (Power Query)

Unlike other Office apps, Microsoft Teams is currently available only in Rosetta emulation mode on Macs with M1 and the browser. Microsoft is working on universal app support for M1 Macs and will share more on that in the future.

Source: Microsoft