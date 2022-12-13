Report: Microsoft’s offer to Sony also includes right to sell Call of Duty on PlayStation Plus

A new report revealed that Microsoft also offered Sony the right to put Call of Duty on its PlayStation Plus gaming subscription service as it continues to try convincing regulators to approve its proposed $69 billion Activision merger.

One of the biggest concerns over the huge deal is the possibility of Call of Duty being taken by Microsoft away from its competitors. Sony is very vocal about it, and even the UK’s CMA voiced the same concern. The software giant repeatedly assured regulators, Sony, and the public that it wouldn’t happen and even lengthened the former “inadequate” three-year COD licensing to its rival. Recently, Microsoft also handed the 10-year deal to Nintendo, and Microsoft President Brad Smith even invited Sony to accept the offer, which it still hasn’t affirmed. Now, there’s a new twist revealed regarding it. A new report from Bloomberg shows that the proposal is even sweeter. According to the unnamed sources of the media company, the offer actually includes the right to sell the game on Sony’s PlayStation Plus service.

According to the report, the offer remains untouched as Sony still hasn’t answered whether it would grab it. With this specific concession, Microsoft might be trying to ease the concerns that it could use the title to boost its gaming subscription service. Despite this, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) still pushed its earlier plan to file a lawsuit to block the deal. The agency’s statement regarding its complaint highlighted how Microsoft couldn’t be trusted due to its earlier alleged anti-competition actions after closing its ZeniMax deal. The FTC specifically mentioned the European Commission, which it said received assurances from Microsoft that it “would not have the incentive to withhold ZeniMax titles from rival consoles. But, shortly after the EC cleared the transaction, Microsoft made public its decision to make several of the newly acquired ZeniMax titles, including Starfield, Redfall, and Elder Scrolls VI, Microsoft exclusives.” The European watchdog, however, clarified that Microsoft made no such commitments.