Microsoft is hoping to tempt small businesses to jump on the Microsoft 365 bandwagon, despite the COVID-19 crisis, by offering 6 months free on a Microsoft 365 Basic subscription.

Microsoft 365 Business Basic (previously Office 365) offers the following features:

Host email with a 50 GB mailbox and custom email domain address.

Create a hub for teamwork to connect your teams with Microsoft Teams.

Access web versions of Office apps: Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote (plus Access and Publisher for PC only).

Store and share files with 1 TB of OneDrive cloud storage per user.

Host online meetings and video conferencing for up to 250 users.

Get help anytime with around-the-clock phone and web support from Microsoft.

The deal offers the first 6 months free, and then afterwards £3.80 per month with an annual commitment.

If you have been thinking on board, but the cost has concerned you, take advantage of the offer here.

Via HTNovo