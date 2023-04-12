Microsoft News: Windows Subsystem for Android gets picture-in-picture support and more

Microsoft has updated Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) to version 2303.40000.3.0 to include support for picture-in-picture (PiP), and improvements to reliability and security. The update is available to all Windows Insider channels on Windows 11.

Today we are shipping an update (2303.40000.3.0) for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to all Windows Insider channels. This update will improve reliability, security and enable picture-in-picture (PIP).

Moreover, the latest version of the WSA also includes an updated Linux Kernel, Android 13 security updates, platform reliability improvements, and a new “Partially running” system setting in the WSA Settings app. You can read the complete official changelog below.

You can learn more about Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) Preview Program here from Microsoft.