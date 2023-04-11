Microsoft News: Surface Laptop Go gets April 2023 firmware update

Surface Laptop Go is the first Surface device to get the April 2023 firmware update. As expected, the latest firmware update does not include any new features or changes. Instead, it focuses on improving the existing experience.

The April 2023 firmware update improves system graphics performance, device stability, and reliability. Additionally, it addresses security vulnerabilities to make your Surface Laptop Go more secure. Below is the official changelog if you are interested in looking at it.

Surface Laptop Go 2023 firmware update changelog

It is worth noting that the April 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H1, or greater.