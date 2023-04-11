Microsoft News: Surface Laptop Go gets April 2023 firmware update

Surface Laptop Go is the first Surface device to get the April 2023 firmware update. As expected, the latest firmware update does not include any new features or changes. Instead, it focuses on improving the existing experience.
The April 2023 firmware update improves system graphics performance, device stability, and reliability. Additionally, it addresses security vulnerabilities to make your Surface Laptop Go more secure. Below is the official changelog if you are interested in looking at it.
Surface Laptop Go 2023 firmware update changelog
It is worth noting that the April 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 20H1, or greater.
- Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.
- When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.
- After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.
Last month, Microsoft updated the firmware version of the Surface Laptop 3 and Laptop 4 with the March 2023 firmware update. The Laptop 3 is the last Surface device to receive the March 2023 firmware update. Microsoft will continue to push new firmware updates to all its supported Surface devices in the coming months.