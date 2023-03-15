Microsoft fixes nasty shutdown bug on Surface Laptop 4

Microsoft has released the March 2023 firmware update for Surface Laptop 4. And as expected, it does not include any new features or changes. However, the latest firmware release focuses more on improving the overall user experience by fixing a nasty bug that was causing issues with the shutdown.

Many Surface Laptop 4 (Intel variant) users were experiencing abnormal shutdown. Microsoft has officially fixed that issue in the latest March 2023 firmware update. The new firmware release also promises to improve the overall device stability to provide Laptop 4 owners with a better experience. You can read the complete official changelog below.

Surface Laptop 4 March 2023 firmware update

It is worth noting that the March 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 October 2020 Update, Version 20H2 or greater.

If you have just received it on your Surface Laptop 4, you should remember a few things listed below.

Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.

When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.

After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.

Last month, Microsoft updated the firmware version of the Surface Pro and Pro 7+ with the February version. The Laptop 4 will be the first Surface device to receive new firmware in March. Hopefully, Microsoft will push March 2023 firmware to more Surface devices before the end of this month.