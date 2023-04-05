Microsoft updates Surface Laptop 3 with March 2023 firmware version

Microsoft has started pushing March 2023 firmware update to the Intel-based Surface Laptop 3, adding no new features or changes. However, it addresses a few security issues and improves system stability. Besides, Microsoft has also fixed audio issue that may occur after Windows OS or driver updates. It also includes improvements for device audio performance and stability.

Surface Laptop 3 March 2023 firmware update changelog

It is worth noting that the March 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater.