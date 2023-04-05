Microsoft updates Surface Laptop 3 with March 2023 firmware version

Microsoft has started pushing March 2023 firmware update to the Intel-based Surface Laptop 3, adding no new features or changes. However, it addresses a few security issues and improves system stability. Besides, Microsoft has also fixed audio issue that may occur after Windows OS or driver updates. It also includes improvements for device audio performance and stability.
Surface Laptop 3 March 2023 firmware update changelog
It is worth noting that the March 2023 firmware is rolling out in phases, which means that not everyone will get it on the same day. It might take a week or so to become available for everyone. It is also important to note that the latest firmware is rolling out to devices running Windows 10 May 2020 Update, Version 20H1, or greater.
- Firmware updates can’t be uninstalled or reverted to an earlier version.
- When you install the latest update, you’ll also get all the previous updates if your Surface doesn’t have them already. Only updates that apply to Surface will be downloaded and installed.
- After the updates are installed, restart your device to complete the installation process. To restart your device, select the Start button and then select Power > Restart.
A couple of months ago, Microsoft updated the firmware version of the Surface Pro and Pro 7+ with the February version. The Laptop 3 is the last Surface device to receive the March 2023 firmware update. Microsoft will continue to push new firmware updates to all its supported Surface devices in the coming months.