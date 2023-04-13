Microsoft News: Bing AI Chatbot now available for all SwiftKey Keyboard users

Last week, Microsoft introduced the new Bing AI Chotbot to the SwiftKey Keyboard beta app on Android. Now, the chatbot is also rolling out to non-beta users on Android, meaning the Bing experience is now available to all SwiftKey users on the platform.

Microsoft has introduced the new Bing with to SwiftKey via an update. Besides the new Bing experience, the latest update also comes with bug fixes and stability improvements and takes the app version 9.10.10.5.

However, it is worth noting that the new Bing Chatbot is in preview. Also, if you want to try it, you need to sign up for the Bing Preview waitlist by signing into SwiftKey. You can read the complete official changelog below.

SwiftKey Keyboard 9.10.10.5 Changelog

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard comes with several new features, including the ability to search emojis in several languages, including Arabic, English, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Microsoft SwiftKey is one of the popular keyboard apps for Android smartphones. The keyboard app recently crossed 500 million installations on Google Play Store. For the sake of comparison, Google’s Gboard app is installed on more than 1 billion Android smartphones. That said, Gboard comes pre-installed with every Android smartphone, but that’s not the case with SwiftKey, hence the striking difference.

You can download and install the SwiftKey keyboard app for your Android smartphone from here. Alternatively, you can download and install the app from the below link.