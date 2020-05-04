Latest Microsoft News Bar update brings new customization options

Last month, Microsoft released News Bar, a new application for Windows desktop users that brings the latest news from the Microsoft News network of over 4500 of the world’s most respected journalism brands. Recently, Microsoft updated the News Bar app with new customization options. With this new update, you can modify size of auto-scrolling, how often news scrolls and how many news articles are downloaded. The count of articles downloaded helps you be in control of network and memory consumption of the News Bar.

This update also comes with bug fixes to improve the overall experience of the app.

Download the latest update here from Microsoft Store.