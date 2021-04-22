Microsoft begins roll out of News and interests on the taskbar in Windows 10

After testing the feature with Windows Insiders, Microsoft today announced the roll out of News and interests on the taskbar in Windows 10.

News and interests will allow you to stay up to date on weather conditions in your area. You can hover over the weather icon to see additional details on the weather. Along with the weather, you can get a glimpse of news, sports, stocks and traffic. You can click on a story to get the full information. You can also save news items for later or share it with others.

The whole experience can be personalized. You can personalize the content that is displayed by managing your interests in the interest manager.

Microsoft will begin rolling out to customers over the next several weeks. And it will be available for Windows 10 users in the coming months.

Source: Microsoft