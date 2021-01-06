Microsoft announces news and interests feature on the Windows taskbar

Microsoft today announced a brand-new feature called “news and interests” for the Windows taskbar. With this new feature, you can get quick access to news and weather that updates throughout the day. Of course, you can personalize your feed with relevant content based on your interests.

News and interests feature details:

Staying up to date : Quickly glance at your news and interests directly from the taskbar. Get caught up on the latest headlines, weather, sports, and more, then go back to whatever you were doing without disrupting your workflow. You have convenient access to news and interesting content from over 4,500 global brands such as The New York Times, BBC or The Verge, and gorgeous live weather maps. Select an article to open a streamlined reading view with fewer distractions, so you can save time and stay focused.

: Quickly glance at your news and interests directly from the taskbar. Get caught up on the latest headlines, weather, sports, and more, then go back to whatever you were doing without disrupting your workflow. You have convenient access to news and interesting content from over 4,500 global brands such as The New York Times, BBC or The Verge, and gorgeous live weather maps. Select an article to open a streamlined reading view with fewer distractions, so you can save time and stay focused. Personalize your feed: You can tell us which content you like seeing or don’t like seeing (select More options … and choose “More stories like this” or “Fewer stories like this”) and over time, more stories about the things you care about will show up in your feed, including ones you might otherwise miss. You can also use emoji to react to stories, too.

You can tell us which content you like seeing or don’t like seeing (select … and choose “More stories like this” or “Fewer stories like this”) and over time, more stories about the things you care about will show up in your feed, including ones you might otherwise miss. You can also use emoji to react to stories, too. You’re in control: At Microsoft, we believe privacy starts with putting you in control and giving you the tools and information, you need to make informed choices. Through news and interests, there is quick access to the Microsoft Privacy Dashboard. Through the Microsoft Edge browser, there are built-in controls to limit tracking from advertisers and third parties. And if news and interests doesn’t appeal to you, you can easily turn it off by right-clicking on the taskbar.

Microsoft today started the roll out of news and interests feature to Windows Insiders starting with Windows 10 Build 21286 in the Dev Channel. Windows Insiders will need to restart their PCs after installing Build 21286 to enable this feature. Also, this feature works only in United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and India.

Source: Microsoft