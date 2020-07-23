Microsoft releases new Surface Hub OS update with several new features

Microsoft yesterday announced the new Surface Hub OS update called Windows 10 Team 2020 Update. This new update is available for the Surface Hub 50-inch and Surface Hub 2S 55-inch devices that are part of Windows Insider program. The first generation Surface Hub 84-inch model will get this update after the final release of Windows 10 Team 2020 Update. This new Windows 10 Team 2020 Update brings new features like the Chromium-based Edge browser and improvements to device deployment and manageability. Find the full change log below.

What’s new in Windows 10 Team 2020 Update:

Improvements for Azure Active Directory Joined devices

This update addresses top customer requests, starting with full support for organizations using Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) to manage their Surface Hub devices:

Single Sign-On (SSO) for Azure AD joined devices:

When users sign in with their Microsoft 365 credentials to “My meetings and files”, their user credentials flow seamlessly from app to app – including Microsoft 365 experiences in the browser.

IT admins can deploy device-level security policies to their Azure AD joined Surface Hub to control access to organizational resources in accordance with corporate security and compliance requirements.

Customers can choose a more granular set of admins within their admin hierarchy to manage Surface Hub.

Improvements for device deployment and manageability

We also added features to help customers configure and manage their Surface Hub devices:

Modern authentication for cloud device accounts: Surface Hub supports Exchange Web Services (EWS) and Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) based authentication to connect to Exchange, allowing customers to deprecate the use of Basic authentication.

Surface Hub supports Exchange Web Services (EWS) and Active Directory Authentication Library (ADAL) based authentication to connect to Exchange, allowing customers to deprecate the use of Basic authentication. Over 20 new and updated mobile device management (MDM) policies: These policies give IT admins improved control over app updates from the Microsoft Store, wireless projection settings such as Miracast over infrastructure, network settings such as Quality-Of-Service and 802.1x wired authentication, and new privacy/GDPR related settings.

Improvements for meeting and collaborating on Surface Hub

Finally, this update introduces significant improvements to help end-users meet and collaborate on a Surface Hub device:

Support for the new Microsoft Edge:

Customers can install the new Microsoft Edge, which has been rebuilt from the ground up to bring you world-class compatibility and performance, the security and privacy you deserve, and new features designed to bring you the best of the web.