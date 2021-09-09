Microsoft announces new Outlook features for work from home scenarios

Microsoft today announced two new Outlook features for work from home scenarios.

First, the redesigned Working hours feature will allow employees to include their work schedule specifics directly in their calendar. This will allow other employees in the organization to know when and where the specific employee be working.

Second, the new RSVP feature will allow employees to specify whether they will attend a meeting in-person or online. This will allow meeting planners to best prepare by booking a suitable room with video conferencing resources, etc.

Both the Working hours and RSVP feature will be available in Outlook starting early next year.

Source: Microsoft