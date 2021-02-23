Microsoft adds nine new languages for text translation in Microsoft Translator

On the heels of International Mother Language Day, Microsoft yesterday released nine new languages for text translation in Microsoft Translator. Albanian, Amharic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Khmer, Lao, Myanmar, Nepali, and Tigrinya are the nine new languages that are available now in the Microsoft Translator apps, Office, and Translator for Bing. With this addition, Microsoft Translator text translation is now available in 83 different languages.

About the new languages:

Southeast Asia

Khmer – Khmer is spoken by about 16 million people. It is the official language of Cambodia as well as a minority language in Thailand and Vietnam.

Lao – The official language of Laos, Lao is spoken by about 30 million people in Laos and in neighboring Thailand and Vietnam.

Myanmar – An estimated 38 million people speak Myanmar in the nation of Myanmar, in neighboring countries, and across the world.

Nepali – Nepali is spoken by about 16 million people in Nepal, Bhutan, India, Myanmar and across the world.

Central Asia

Armenian – Armenian is spoken by about 7 million people worldwide. It is the official language of the country of Armenia, but is widespread throughout central and southwest Asia and eastern Europe. There are also significant populations of Armenian speakers in eastern Canada and the western United States.

Azerbaijani – Azerbaijani is a Turkic language spoken by approximately 23 million people in Azerbaijan, northern Iran, and eastern Turkey.

Eastern Africa

Amharic – Amharic is spoken in Ethiopia and the southern tip of the middle east in. It is a Semitic language related to Arabic and Hebrew and is spoken by about 22 million people worldwide.

Tigrinya – The Tigrinya language, native to Eritrea and northern Ethiopia, is spoken by nearly 11 million people worldwide.

Eastern Europe

Albanian – Albanian is spoken by about 8 million people in Albania, surrounding countries in the Balkan region of southeast Europe, and around the world. It is an Indo-European language that is not related to any other modern language.