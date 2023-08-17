Microsoft to reveal new hardware at a special event on September 21st

Microsoft today sent out invites to the press for a special event that will take place in New York on September 21st. Even though Microsoft did not reveal anything about the event other than the date and location, Microsoft is expected to reveal new Surface hardware at this event. Along with the new Surface hardware, Microsoft is also expected to talk about the upcoming AI features in Windows 11.

Microsoft may reveal the following devices at this special event next month:

Surface Laptop Studio 2 with improved performance thanks to Intel 13th-Gen Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 40XX series GPU.

Surface Laptop Go 3 with up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors for improved performance.

Surface Go 4 with Intel N200 processor with improved performance.

Sneak peak of a Surface device with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8CX Gen 4 processor which will be available next year.

We will come to know more about these new Surface devices in the coming weeks ahead of the official launch.