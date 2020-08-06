Microsoft announces all-new Flipgrid experience for students around the world

Flipgrid is a free, and accessible video discussion experience from Microsoft. It is used by millions of PreK to PhD learners, educators and families around the world. Recently, Microsoft announced an all-new Flipgrid experience with several new features and capabilities that were requested by the education community.

The Flipgrid experience has been revamped to make creating, sharing, and viewing videos easier and more enjoyable. Microsoft has also updated filters, boards, brand-new video frames, and added animated GIFs. Flipgrid AR experience is now faster and more immersive.

What’s new:

Enhanced Storytelling: Weâ€™ve taken the amazing feedback from our community to build a camera centered on creativity and storytelling! The possibilities are endless with updated filters and boards. Plus, we added brand-new video frames and animated GIFs!

New look: The Flipgrid experience has been revamped to make creating, sharing, and viewing videos easier and more enjoyable. Videos take center stage with our new player and our new viewing experience makes it easier than ever to kickstart discussions.

Flipgrid AR: Weâ€™ve taken what was already magical and created a new experience that is faster and more immersive.

Tailored experience: Customize your Flipgrid experience to what fits you. Auto-save your videos, add your custom display name, and much more.

Easier Topic access: Weâ€™ve made it easier than ever for students to quickly take part in a discussion. Simply enter a Join Code, record a video, and share!

You can download the updated Flipgrid app here from Play Store and here from App Store.