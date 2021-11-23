Microsoft will establish a new datacenter region in Belgium

Microsoft today announced that it will establish a new datacenter region in Belgium to deliver local data residency and faster access to the cloud. The new datacenter region will also feature Azure Availability Zones. In addition, Microsoft announced Digital AmBEtion, a multi-year investment plan designed to accelerate the digital transformation of Belgium’s public and private sectors.

“To grow the economy, Belgium needs cutting-edge infrastructure coupled with the highest standards in security and privacy, allowing organizations to innovate faster and be more competitive. By investing in a datacenter region in Belgium, Microsoft creates the best conditions for the digitalization of the Belgian economy,” said Didier Ongena, General Manager, Microsoft BeLux.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo stated, “Microsoft has made a strong choice by choosing Belgium as the location for its next datacenter region. This commitment is coupled with investments that once again strengthen our digital competitiveness and will also help create new economic opportunities across the country – opportunities that will benefit all the players in our ecosystem. In recent weeks, Belgium has repeatedly proven that it can play a leading role in Europe. By attracting many projects for the future. By attracting the best partners. By placing its expertise and talents at the heart of a very clear strategy: the future is emerging through a more sustainable, digital and inclusive economy.”

In the coming months, Microsoft will share more on its Digital AmBEtion plan to support inclusive economic growth and digitalization in Belgium.

Source: Microsoft