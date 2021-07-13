Microsoft and NEC announce a new multi-year strategic partnership



Microsoft and NEC have a history of strong collaboration spanning more than 40 years. Today, Microsoft and NEC announced a new multi-year strategic partnership. Find the key highlights of this partnership below.

NEC has selected Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

NEC will migrate its on-premises IT environment to Azure and deploy Azure Virtual Desktop and other Azure services among the NEC Group’s 110,000 employees worldwide.

Microsoft and NEC will work together to help improve digital services for public sector and enterprise customers through workplace and workforce transformation.

Using Microsoft’s Intelligent Edge solutions and NEC’s private 5G networking technologies, the companies will work together to help customers across industries transform.

NEC and Microsoft plan to explore network innovation initiatives built on Microsoft Azure for enterprise domains and specific industries.

“As we’ve seen over the past year, digital adoption curves are accelerating across every industry and business function,” said Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO, Microsoft. “Our strategic partnership with NEC brings together the power of Azure and Microsoft 365 with NEC’s services and infrastructure expertise to help public and private sector customers build resilience and transform during this era of rapid change.”

“NEC is pleased to enter into this strategic collaboration with Microsoft Corp.,” said Takayuki Morita, president and CEO of NEC Corporation. “With Microsoft’s trusted cloud and services, the experience that NEC has cultivated in its own systems, and both companies’ AI and IoT technologies, we will enable companies globally to use digital services that are safer and more secure than ever before as they progress with digital initiatives.”

