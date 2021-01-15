In December 2020 Microsoft announced the release of a native ARM version of Edge browser for Apple M1 devices. With this native Edge build, users could expect better performance when compared to the earlier Rosetta-based build on Apple M1 devices. Then only the Canary version was available, which is, of course, the buggiest and most unstable version, but today Microsoft confirmed that Apple M1 users can now find a version of Edge in each channel for their devices.

Starting today, you can download your Microsoft Edge Insider channel of choice with native macOS ARM64 support! Head to our Insider website to download Canary, Dev, or Beta to see how it runs, and let us know what you think. ? https://t.co/GkOtE8JaCi https://t.co/4XGdzcE31d — Microsoft Edge Dev (@MSEdgeDev) January 15, 2021

You can now download this native ARM version of Edge browser for Mac in the Canary, Dev or Beta channel.

The difference between the channels are as follows:

Canary Channel Updated daily Want to see what we were working on yesterday? Canary will be released automatically almost every night to keep you up to date on our progress.

Dev Channel Updated weekly Our dev builds are the best representation of our improvements in the past week. They have been tested by the Microsoft Edge team, and are generally more stable than Canary.

Beta Channel Major update every 6 weeks The Beta channel is the most stable Microsoft Edge preview experience. With major updates every 6 weeks, each release incorporates learnings and improvements from our Dev and Canary builds.



Find the download link here.