Microsoft joins multi-sector Ransomware Task Force (RTF)

The Institute for Security and Technology (IST) is partnering with experts from industry, government, law enforcement, nonprofits, and cybersecurity insurance to form the new Ransomware Task Force (RTF). Microsoft is one of the founding members of this task force. Here’s what this new task force will do:
The RTF will assess existing solutions at varying levels of the ransomware kill chain, identify gaps in solution application, and create a roadmap of concrete objectives and actionable milestones for high-level decision-makers. To contribute to the final roadmap, the RTF will commission expert papers and engage stakeholders across industries to coalesce around vetted solutions.
Founding Ransomware Task Force partners include:
- Aspen Digital
- Citrix
- The Cyber Threat Alliance
- Cybereason
- The CyberPeace Institute
- The Cybersecurity Coalition
- The Global Cyber Alliance
- McAfee
- Microsoft
- Rapid7
- Resilience
- SecurityScorecard
- Shadowserver Foundation
- Stratigos Security
- Team Cymru
- Third Way
- UT Austin Stauss Center
- Venable LLP
Source: Microsoft