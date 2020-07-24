MSCI investment research firm announces a strategic alliance with Microsoft

MSCI is a leading investment research firm that provides stock indexes, portfolio risk and performance analytics, and governance tools to global investment community. Yesterday, MSCI and Microsoft announced a strategic alliance to bring innovation to the investment industry.

As part of this alliance, MSCI’s existing products, data and services will be migrated to Azure cloud platform. Migration will start with Index and Analytics solutions followed by Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) products and ratings; Real Estate data and solutions; and MSCI’s risk analytics platform Beon. MSCI and Microsoft will also work on other opportunities to drive climate risk and ESG solutions, leveraging Microsoft’s Azure and Power Platform and MSCI’s ESG and climate solutions capabilities.

“Investors rely on cutting-edge technologies to deliver intelligent insights, manage risk and detect anomalies so they can help customers achieve their investment goals,” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud +AI, Microsoft. “By harnessing the power of Azure and its AI capabilities, together with MSCI’s expertise and position within the investment ecosystem, we will be able to accelerate new innovations that help investors better optimize their clients’ performance capabilities.”

“Investors’ needs to rapidly innovate and adapt as strategies and business models evolve, build and manage big data, and improve operational efficiencies are growing at a critical speed around the world,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and CEO of MSCI. “Our strategic alliance with Microsoft underscores MSCI’s commitment to driving relentless innovation in the technology of our products and services to help investors achieve their desired investment outcomes.”

