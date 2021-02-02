Microsoft announces the Mixed Reality Feature Tool for Unity

Microsoft yesterday released a new app that simplifies the process of learning about latest Mixed Reality features. This new app is called “Mixed Reality Feature Tool for Unity” and it will keep you up to date on new Mixed Reality features and new versions of existing ones. This app will allow you to search packages by name or category, check their dependencies, and also view proposed changes to your projects manifest file before importing.

Simply select the desired features and the Mixed Reality Feature Tool will do the work of identifying required dependencies, downloading the packages and, assists with updating your Unity project to include those features.

You can download the Mixed Reality Feature Tool here.

Source: Microsoft