Microsoft will complete the migration of Minecraft to Azure by the end of 2020

Mojang Studios, the maker of the popular Minecraft game, have been using AWS (Amazon Web Services) for several years now. Even before Microsoft acquisition, Mojang was using AWS for Minecraft Realms. Mojang was using the following AWS services.

After becoming part of Microsoft, Mojang Studios continued to AWS for few years, but they have been migrating all cloud services to Azure over the last few years. Today, Mojang confirmed that they will complete the migration of Minecraft to Azure by end of this year.

Source: CNBC