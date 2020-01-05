Focused inbox in Microsoft’s Outlook is a useful feature that makes it easier for you to quickly check out the most important emails. The feature is currently available on the Outlook app(or Mail app on Windows 10) and web across all platforms, but, it might no longer be the case.

Microsoft’s Mail app on Windows 10 has received an update, which has removed the Focus inbox tab. It means that all of your emails are now in one place, and you might have to spend a few minutes more to find your ‘important emails’. Fortunately, the update for the Mail app is available only for Windows 10 Insiders in the Fast ring, meaning the majority of Mail app users will get to use the Focus inox feature. Otherwise, the update takes the app to Version 16005.12427.41000.0.

It, however, isn’t solid evidence, based on which we can conclude that Microsoft will remove the Focus inbox feature from the Mail app. This could very well be a mistake, or it could also be just a test. In other words, you should take this with a pinch of salt.

How many of you send emails using Windows 10’s Mail app? Is the Focused inbox an important feature? Do let us know what you think in the comments section below.

via: ALumia