Microsoft releases new Media Player app for Windows 11

Microsoft today announced the roll out of the new Media Player for Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev Channel. This app will be a replacement for the current Groove music app.

The new Media Player comes with the look and feel of Windows 11, and it showcases your local music collections. The Media Player includes a full-featured music library that allows you to quickly browse and play music, as well as create and manage playlists. The music collection in Groove Music app will automatically migrate to this new app. You have a dedicated playback view that features album art and rich artist imagery. You also have full screen and mini player options.

In addition to music, the Media Player includes full support for browsing, managing, and watching your local video collections. Microsoft has optimized this app for accessibility, with improved keyboard shortcut and access key support for keyboard users and with other assistive technologies.

Microsoft will deliver new ways to browse your music and video collections and manage your play queue in the future updates.

Source: Microsoft