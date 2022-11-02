Microsoft may bring a new search bar to Windows 11 Task Manager

It looks like Microsoft is currently in the process of making the Task Manager in Windows 11 more useful for users by introducing a search bar to it. This will make it easier for you to find all the apps and background processes currently running on your Windows 11 PCs, as it eliminates the need for you to scroll through the entire list to find what you are looking for.

The search bar in the Task Manager was spotted on the latest Windows 11 Insider Dev build 25231, though it is currently hidden. In other words, you can not use it now, even if you are running the latest Dev Insider build. The good news is that it is not impossible if you are willing to spend some time downloading and installing ViveTool, which is currently the most popular application for enabling hidden features in Windows 11.

ViveTool GUI is available for download on GitHub. After installing the app, all you need to do is search for feature ID 39420424 and enable it. It is plain and simple! However, the search bar in Windows 11 Task Manager is not perfect, and it might disappoint you with its limited performance. Still, playing with it for some time could be fun if you are a Windows 11 Insider running the latest Dev build and want to explore new features.

One of the significant limitations is that you have to search with the names as they are used in the Task Manager list. You can not use a more conventional name in the search. However, this is something that Microsoft can fix before making it officially available for Windows 11 Insiders. As the feature description says, the new search bar in Task Manager is meant to allow users to search with a name, publisher, or PID. But it is not fully functional at the moment, which could be the reason why Microsoft has chosen not to include it in the latest Dev build.

Microsoft may introduce the new search bar in future Windows 11 Insider builds. As for when it will be available for regular users, the software company might roll out this feature to PCs running Windows 11 22H2 updates through upcoming Moment updates.

Have you tried the new search bar in Windows 11 Task Manager if you are running Windows 11 Insider Dev build 25231? If yes, you can share your thoughts in the comments section about how useful it is to you.