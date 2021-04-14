Windows 10 may be about to lose another interesting UI idea, with indications that Microsoft may be deprecating the Windows 10 Timeline feature.

The Windows Timeline feature was meant to allow you to easily continue work no matter what device you were last using, with your last apps and files syncing between Windows, iOS and Android and other Windows computers.

In the latest Windows 10 201H2 build 21359, Microsoft however announced the following change:

If you have your activity history synced across your devices through your Microsoft account (MSA), you’ll no longer have the option to upload new activity in Timeline. AAD-connected accounts won’t be impacted. To view web history, Edge and other browsers have the option to look back at recent web activities. You can also view recently used files using OneDrive and Office.

Activity status will no longer be synced between devices, making TimeLine a glorified task switcher. Microsoft had already removed the TimeLine feature from Microsoft Launcher on Android, and it seems likely the feature will not be long for the world on Windows either.

Microsoft notes that activity in browsers and many Office apps already sync via the cloud and that there are therefore other ways of picking up where you left off.

Are any of our readers heavy users of TimeLine? Let us know below.