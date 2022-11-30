Microsoft may announce new Insider Program for Surface Duo devices

Microsoft has a dedicated Insider Program for all its major products, including Windows, Office, Xbox, and Office. And now, the software giant may be looking to expand its Insider Program to include Surface Duo devices. The latest findings of Microsoft watcher Gustave Monce seem to be indicating that Microsoft has made some progress in launching it.

As per the findings, it looks like there will be a page dedicated to the “Surface Insider Program” in Settings of Surface Duo devices, which is quite similar to how Windows users can register themselves in the Windows Insider Program from the Settings app. The findings also suggest that users will be able to register themselves in different preview rings, reminiscent of how Beta, Dev, and Release Preview rings work on Windows Insider Program.

While Surface Duo and Duo 2 offer nearly a stock Android experience, an Insider Program will help the company test features with a broader audience before rolling them to everyone. Android Phone makers like Samsung and OnePlus have their own beta testing programs to test features before making them available to a larger user base. Microsoft seems to be headed in that direction for its Duo devices.

With all that said, it is unclear when or if Microsoft will announce the “Surface Insider Program” for users to take part in. But according to sources close to Windows Central, Microsoft has been working on it for months. The expectation is that Surface Duo users will be able to become members of the Insider program sometime next year. However, take all of that will a pinch of salt, as Microsoft is infamous for canceling or delaying projects midway.

Are you a Surface Duo user? If yes, will you participate in the “Surface Insider Program” to test beta features? Let us know in the comments section.