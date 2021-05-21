Microsoft Math Solver will be available as a preview feature in Microsoft Edge 91

Back in March, Microsoft started testing Math Solver feature in Microsoft Edge browser. Microsoft today announced that Math Solver will be available as a preview feature starting with Microsoft Edge 91 stable.

Microsoft Math Solver allows anyone to snap a picture of a math problem and get an instant solution with step-by-step instructions to help them learn how to reach the solution on their own. Math Solver also offers many options to continue learning with additional materials such as quizzes, worksheets, and video tutorials.

Microsoft Math Solver is available now in Microsoft Edge Canary, Dev, and Beta channels). You can go to the settings menu (…) in the top right corner of the browser, open More Tools and select Math Solver to use this feature.

Source: Microsoft