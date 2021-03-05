Microsoft is testing a Bing-powered Math formula solver in Edge Canary for some users.

Those users will have a new Math Solver button available to them under Edge Settings> Appearance.

When clicked users will be able to select a formula on the page and have Bing give a detailed solution for the calculation.

Users are also able to type in formulas to solve.

The feature is available in Edge Canary, but as part of a controlled roll-out, so not every Canary user has access at present.

What do our readers think of this feature? A boon for students or adding unnecessary bloat to the browser? Let us know below.

via Leo Varela